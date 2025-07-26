Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $295,000 Position in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $469.08 on Friday. Chemed Corporation has a 52 week low of $449.01 and a 52 week high of $623.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.97.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.04. Chemed had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $646.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total value of $864,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,335,010.65. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $866,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,454,259.73. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,598,450. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down previously from $674.00) on shares of Chemed in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

