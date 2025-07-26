Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $455,029,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,814,000 after buying an additional 1,865,013 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,564,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,257,000 after buying an additional 1,082,087 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 362.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 807,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,065,000 after buying an additional 632,941 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 600,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $76,536,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 980,295 shares in the company, valued at $125,046,430.20. This trade represents a 37.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. This trade represents a 27.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,917,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,509,812. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $131.20 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

