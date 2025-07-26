Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 814 Shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 109.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 62.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1,575.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 22.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,487.98. This represents a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBAC stock opened at $233.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. SBA Communications Corporation has a one year low of $192.55 and a one year high of $252.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Barclays increased their target price on SBA Communications from $247.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.19.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

