Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,263.97 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,183.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,194.00.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 556.22%. The firm had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.89 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,280.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total value of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $139,191.60. This trade represents a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

