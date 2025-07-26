Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Evergy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.41 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.26%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Evergy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

