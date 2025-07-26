Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $322,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 546.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4,866.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.65.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

