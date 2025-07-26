Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33,600.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a boost from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

