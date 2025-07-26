Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE WM opened at $229.58 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $196.59 and a one year high of $242.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.77%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.