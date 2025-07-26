Legato Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,987,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,291,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,700,000 after purchasing an additional 421,165 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,344,000 after purchasing an additional 356,161 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,553,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,883,000 after purchasing an additional 271,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,175,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price objective on Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

NYSE ONTO opened at $99.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.11. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.42.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

