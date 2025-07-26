Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,009 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 502,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 101,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

