Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.1% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $156.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.98 and a twelve month high of $203.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.26.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $197.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLNE

About Hamilton Lane

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.