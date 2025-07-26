Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 387.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,580,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,396,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53,034 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,010.75. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 41,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,737.23. This trade represents a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.73.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $32.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $39.46. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $911.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

