Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.81 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.93.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.