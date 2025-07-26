Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,427,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,011,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,724,000 after buying an additional 94,145 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,501,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after buying an additional 64,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,141.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 58,040 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $95.51 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $95.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.26.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.