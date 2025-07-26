Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,398,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,411,000 after purchasing an additional 180,171 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 2,873,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,044,000 after buying an additional 402,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,659,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,624,000 after acquiring an additional 316,910 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,427,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,432,000 after acquiring an additional 67,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,523,000 after acquiring an additional 49,646 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.08 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3032 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

