Private Management Group Inc. Sells 319 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Andersons by 426.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANDE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $55.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Andersons had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.61%.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

