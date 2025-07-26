Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Invests $413,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299,688 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 17,477.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,016,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,923,000 after buying an additional 3,993,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,910,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 2,804.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,749,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,830,000 after buying an additional 2,654,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Datadog by 341.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,694,000 after buying an additional 1,213,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $149.84 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.32 and its 200 day moving average is $120.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.75, a P/E/G ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Datadog and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $13,451,522.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 466,535 shares in the company, valued at $49,373,399.05. This trade represents a 21.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $5,080,664.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,263.20. This represents a 65.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 957,666 shares of company stock worth $117,576,223 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

