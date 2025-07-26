2,695 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Bought by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,471.50. This represents a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $156.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.71 and a 200-day moving average of $121.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $168.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 73.78%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays set a $197.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

