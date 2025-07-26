Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HURN shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Joy Brown sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $100,026.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,087.04. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total transaction of $68,370.00. Following the sale, the director owned 51,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,085,456.58. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,708 shares of company stock worth $377,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,626,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 34,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $133.49 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $101.73 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.28.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $404.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

