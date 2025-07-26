SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.95 and traded as low as $19.31. SB Financial Group shares last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 13,235 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

SB Financial Group Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $128.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 13.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Insider Activity at SB Financial Group

In other SB Financial Group news, Director Timothy L. Claxton acquired 2,000 shares of SB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,640.28. This trade represents a 24.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

