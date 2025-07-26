Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.86 and traded as high as C$1.95. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 167,711 shares traded.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Down 1.0%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$189.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Hemisphere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. Hemisphere Energy’s payout ratio is 33.36%.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.

