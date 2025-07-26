Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on XGN. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Exagen from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $154.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $15.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 133.69% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,655,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exagen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 184,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

