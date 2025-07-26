Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $183.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.85.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $167.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $144.90 and a 1 year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.04%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,281,000 after buying an additional 35,778 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

