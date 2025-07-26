Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.48. Ameren has a 12-month low of $77.08 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.97%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

