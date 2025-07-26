Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Outperform Rating for Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Down 1.9%

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $674.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 182,709 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.