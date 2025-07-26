Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.13.

CS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.75 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Trading Down 2.6%

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$7.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.98 and a 52-week high of C$11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -203.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14.

(Get Free Report

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.