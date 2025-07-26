Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and traded as high as $6.27. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 72,193 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.37%.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
