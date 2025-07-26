John Bicket Sells 124,048 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 124,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $4,698,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,080. This represents a 65.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, John Bicket sold 45,952 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $1,776,963.84.

On Wednesday, July 9th, John Bicket sold 56,113 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $2,200,751.86.

On Tuesday, July 8th, John Bicket sold 113,887 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $4,407,426.90.

On Tuesday, June 24th, John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $6,701,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, John Bicket sold 33,713 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,566,305.98.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, John Bicket sold 136,287 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $6,273,290.61.

On Thursday, May 22nd, John Bicket sold 52,573 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $2,431,501.25.

On Wednesday, May 21st, John Bicket sold 63,279 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $2,945,004.66.

On Tuesday, May 20th, John Bicket sold 54,148 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,562,824.84.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of -177.13 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.14. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 262.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 300.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 385.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $53.00 price objective on Samsara and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 target price on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

