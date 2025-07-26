BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $207.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $216.00.

AVY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.60.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $177.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $224.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,959,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,450,000 after acquiring an additional 277,554 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,249,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,185,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,014,000 after acquiring an additional 250,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,603,000 after acquiring an additional 71,435 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

