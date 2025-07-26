Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omada Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Omada Health in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Omada Health in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Omada Health in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Omada Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:OMDA opened at $19.21 on Friday. Omada Health has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $28.40.

Omada’s mission is to bend the curve. Our hope is that, one day, tomorrow’s epidemiologists will notice a bend in disease curves, wonder what might be happening, and conclude that part of that impact has been Omada. As part of that mission, we strive to inspire and enable people to make lasting health changes on their own terms.

