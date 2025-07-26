James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) Insider Sells A$2,374,965.81 in Stock

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX – Get Free Report) insider Jesse Singh sold 86,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$27.51 ($18.10), for a total value of A$2,374,965.81 ($1,562,477.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.79. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products.

