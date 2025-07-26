Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Buys 225,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) Director Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 225,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $3,354,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 53,955,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,483,945.09. This trade represents a 0.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Asana Stock Performance
Asana stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.13. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Asana’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 13.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at $186,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at $831,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Asana by 3.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 14.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
