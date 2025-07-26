Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Buys 225,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) Director Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 225,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $3,354,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 53,955,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,483,945.09. This trade represents a 0.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Asana Stock Performance

Asana stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.13. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Asana’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Asana from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 13.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at $186,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at $831,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Asana by 3.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 14.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Further Reading

