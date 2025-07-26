Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Maze Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.76) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maze Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAZE opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07. Maze Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $19.19.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.39).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maze Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $26,561,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $11,405,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,305,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,037,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,455,000.

About Maze Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

