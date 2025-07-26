Insider Selling: Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 7,665 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.78, for a total value of $1,554,308.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 367,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,606,817.60. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.98, for a total value of $1,494,521.70.

On Friday, July 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total value of $1,477,965.30.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $1,451,521.05.

On Monday, July 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $1,472,139.90.

On Friday, July 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $1,476,585.60.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.98, for a total value of $1,686,146.70.

On Monday, July 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $1,644,065.85.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $1,640,080.05.

On Monday, June 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total value of $1,557,221.40.

On Friday, June 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total value of $1,561,053.90.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $203.00 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.90 and a 200-day moving average of $230.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 714.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Capital One Financial downgraded Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

Atlassian Company Profile



Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

