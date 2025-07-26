Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $188.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $192.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.59.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.5%

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $144.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $203.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 807.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,642 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

