BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $43.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $104.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average of $108.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Steven L. Ortega purchased 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.60 per share, with a total value of $199,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,258.60. This represents a 25.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,916,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,441,097.64. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,595,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,986,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,759,000 after buying an additional 1,989,980 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 65.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,186,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,415 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,230.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,739,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,344,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,523,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,425 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.