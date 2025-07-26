Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) CEO Jitendra Mohan Sells 76,258 Shares

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 76,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $8,595,801.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 475,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,589,455.12. This trade represents a 13.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Jitendra Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 18th, Jitendra Mohan sold 45,755 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $4,586,938.75.
- On Thursday, July 17th, Jitendra Mohan sold 80,503 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $7,597,068.11.
- On Thursday, July 10th, Jitendra Mohan sold 11,282 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,155,953.72.
- On Wednesday, July 9th, Jitendra Mohan sold 6,982 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $698,269.82.
- On Friday, June 20th, Jitendra Mohan sold 52,743 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $5,319,658.98.
- On Tuesday, June 17th, Jitendra Mohan sold 106,510 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $10,069,455.40.
- On Thursday, May 29th, Jitendra Mohan sold 14,200 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00.
- On Monday, May 19th, Jitendra Mohan sold 128,250 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $11,545,065.00.
- On Friday, May 16th, Jitendra Mohan sold 91,337 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $8,281,525.79.
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Jitendra Mohan sold 75,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $6,817,500.00.
Shares of ALAB stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.62, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.18. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Capmk lowered Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered Astera Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
