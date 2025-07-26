Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $3.66. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 1,682 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

See Also

