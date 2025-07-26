Alliance Bioenergy Plus (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.30. Alliance Bioenergy Plus shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 329,500 shares changing hands.
Alliance Bioenergy Plus Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.
Alliance Bioenergy Plus Company Profile
Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for renewable energy, biofuels, and bioplastics technology sectors. It offers CTS 2.0, a mechanical and chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry.
