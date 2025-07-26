Head to Head Review: OS Therapies (OSTX) & Its Rivals

OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX – Get Free Report) is one of 450 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare OS Therapies to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OS Therapies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OS Therapies 0 0 3 2 3.40 OS Therapies Competitors 4776 9992 16016 364 2.38

OS Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 900.00%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 106.21%. Given OS Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OS Therapies is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OS Therapies N/A -$7.79 million -2.09 OS Therapies Competitors $443.86 million -$69.05 million -8.35

This table compares OS Therapies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OS Therapies’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than OS Therapies. OS Therapies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of OS Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OS Therapies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OS Therapies N/A N/A -569.57% OS Therapies Competitors -2,615.58% -412.72% -44.45%

Summary

OS Therapies beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

OS Therapies Company Profile

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers. OS Therapies Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

