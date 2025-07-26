Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) & Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Head-To-Head Survey

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) and Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Taylor Morrison Home has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Wimpey has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Morrison Home 0 0 9 1 3.10 Taylor Wimpey 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Taylor Morrison Home and Taylor Wimpey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus price target of $76.88, indicating a potential upside of 26.40%. Given Taylor Morrison Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taylor Morrison Home is more favorable than Taylor Wimpey.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taylor Morrison Home and Taylor Wimpey”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Morrison Home $8.17 billion 0.75 $883.31 million $8.66 7.02 Taylor Wimpey $4.37 billion 1.21 $433.99 million N/A N/A

Taylor Morrison Home has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Wimpey.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Morrison Home and Taylor Wimpey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Morrison Home 10.72% 16.22% 10.23% Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Taylor Morrison Home beats Taylor Wimpey on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name. In addition, the company offers financial services, title insurance, and closing settlement services. It operates under the Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison, and Esplanade brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North and South Carolina, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

