Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.53 and traded as low as $7.35. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 134,730 shares trading hands.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.70%.

Insider Activity at Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

In other Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund news, Portfolio Manager Chris Kocinski purchased 6,000 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager directly owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,400. This represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 78,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

