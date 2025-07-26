Q1 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Increased by Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 21st. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.17.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$13.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$8.49 and a 1 year high of C$15.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total transaction of C$396,204.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total value of C$38,080.50. Insiders have sold 34,074 shares of company stock worth $447,953 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

