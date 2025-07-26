Truist Financial Increases CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $550.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $525.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CACI International from $438.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.23.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $479.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $463.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.76. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. CACI International has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $588.26.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CACI International will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,546,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,357,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,417,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

