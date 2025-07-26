Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARR. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 927.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $16.81 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -70.02 and a beta of 1.36.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $84.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 17.2%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -822.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

(Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.