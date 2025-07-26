Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Soluna’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

Soluna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNH opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Soluna has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.67.

Get Soluna alerts:

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 154.07% and a negative net margin of 208.98%.

Insider Transactions at Soluna

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soluna

In related news, Director William P. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 175,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,754.58. This represents a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $48,420 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soluna stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Free Report) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Soluna worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soluna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.