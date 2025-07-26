Royal Caribbean Cruises’ (RCL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $311.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.05.

NYSE:RCL opened at $352.53 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $130.08 and a 12 month high of $355.91. The firm has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.04 and its 200-day moving average is $250.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the sale, the director owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

