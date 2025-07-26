Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BSX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $106.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.51. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,304.10. This represents a 43.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,420.70. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,144 shares of company stock worth $47,296,288 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $8,234,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 270,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,126,000 after buying an additional 141,398 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.