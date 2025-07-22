Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 12,096 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 559.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,096 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,411,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,293,000 after acquiring an additional 421,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,587 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 100,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,366. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.35.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.