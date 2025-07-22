MCF Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 537.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,959 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,388. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.